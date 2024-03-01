Ireland create history, surpass India, New Zealand and South Africa with first ever Test win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET IRELAND Ireland cricket team

5 Years, 10 months and 20 days! Ireland have finally registered their first ever win in Test cricket, beating Afghanistan by six wickets at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. As soon as Lorcan Tucker hit the winning runs, there was elation in their camp winning in red-ball cricket for the first time. They are not a part of the World Test Championship as well which led to them not playing more than one Test on majority of occasions and played only one two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Coming back to their first-ever Test win, Andrew Balbirnie, the skipper led from the front for Ireland in the tricky 111-run chase scoring an unbeaten half-century helping the side win by six wickets on the third day itself. With this win, Ireland have also surpassed stronger teams like India, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in terms of number of matches taken to register first win in the longest format of the game. All these teams played more matches than Ireland to win a Test match for the first time.

