IRE vs IND, 1st T20I: Head Coach VVS Laxman joins squad ahead of series opener

As South Africa's tour to India concludes, it is time for another round of auditions to start for determining a probable squad that will take the flight to Australia for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in October this year. Team India would have liked to try and test a few youngsters who were at their disposal in the Proteas series but things went pretty downhill for them at the start of the series. With 2-0 down in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, the men in blue had no option of making any kinds of changes and persisted with the same set of players for the entire series.

To India's fortune, they leveled the series against the Proteas and now their caravan moves to Ireland with Hardik Pandya leading the charge for the young Indian Team. The Gujarat Titans captain is fresh out of his IPL 2022 exploits and is probably being considered as one of India's next white ball captaincy contenders. India's squad to Ireland has a good mix of experience and youth and to put up a decent show against the Irish side, coach VVS Laxman has been assigned the responsibility to handle the team and provide them all the guidance that they need.

As of now, two squads are stationed in separate locations. The Test squad under head coach Rahul Dravid is preparing for the remaining match that was to be played last year and the other team is sweating it out in Ireland for a two-match T20I series. It will be very interesting to see the team combination that Laxman and Pandya decided to play with.

The first match is scheduled to be played on June 26, 2022.

India Squad for Ireland Tour

Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi