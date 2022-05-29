IPL Closing Ceremony: Here's a sneak peek at Ranveer Singh's IPL 2022 performance

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ranveer Singh | File Photo

Ranveer Singh is all set to perform at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony, and by the looks of it, the performance is going to be one for the ages.

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter, to share a glimpse of his preparations for the big night. Sharing a video, he wrote, 'Capacity Crowd? Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.'

It's the night almost two months in the making, the night of the final. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have defied all odds to be part of the momentous night, and it promises to be an absolute cracker.

But, before we dive deep into the action, the closing ceremony of the IPL is scheduled for 6:30 PM today, and other than Ranveer Singh, a lot of Bollywood celebs and cricketing legends are expected to grace the night.

From AR Rahman to Aamir Khan, this is the complete guest list of celebs and legends who are expected to be in attendance for the big night.

AR Rahman: The legendary singer will perform keeping in mind the journey of the 8 decades of Indian Cricket that have redefined India at 75.

Aamir Khan: The veteran actor will be present to launch the trailer of one of his new films.

Other Celebs and cricketing names in attendance: