IPL auction 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs.6.5 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL history

Age: 31

Base Price: Rs 2 crore (for 2022 auction)

Teams: Mumbai Indians (2011-13), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014-21)

Matches - 114

Runs - 3097

AVG - 22.28

SR - 17.61

Wickets - 139

Economy - 7.59

Rajashtan Royals bought India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a price of Rs.6.5 crore. Chahal invited interest from MI, DC, SRH and Rajasthan but was finally included in the Rajashtan camp.

Yuzvendra Chahal was first bought by Mumbai Indians in 2011. He appeared in only 1 IPL game across three season and that was against Kolkata Knight Riders on 24 April. At the 2014 IPL players auction, he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for his base price of ₹10 lakh. He got the Man of the Match award against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014.

Chahal has been RCB's go to bowler for some seasons now. The captain could bank upon him whenever the team needs any breakthrough. In January 2018, he was roped in again by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction. Chahal is known to be one of the smartest and bravest leggy around.

Yuzvendra Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He took the most wickets for the franchise till the time he was with them. Last year, he played for RCB in two different phases where during the first leg, he was taken up for cleaners while in the second leg in Dubai, he came back much stronger to pick 18 wickets from the 15 matches that he played at an economy of 7.05.