IPL auction 2022: Livingstone becomes most expensive overseas player at Rs 11.5 crore in this edition

Punjab Kings bought English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for a whopping price of Rs.11.5 crore. Liam invited interest from KKR, GT, SRH and PBKS but was finally included in the Punjab family.

Liam Livingstone is known for his hard-hitting skills and has been a good all-rounder for his national side in the limited-over format.

Chronologically in the day, Aiden Markram was the first player to sold in the day for Rs 2.6 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who endured a battle with Markram's former franchise Punjab Kings and then Mumbai Indians.

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at the base price of Rs 1 crore

English players struggled to find takers as batter Dawid Malan went unsold at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. His ODI captain Eoin Morgan, base price Rs 1.5 crore met the same fate; so did Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, base price Rs 1 crore.

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurabh Tiwary, base price Rs 50 lakh each, found no bidders as well.

Mandeep Singh, same price, however, was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 2 in Bengaluru on Sunday.