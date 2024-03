Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill at the toss with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined RS 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the seventh game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season against Chennai Super Kings.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement read.

More to follow.....