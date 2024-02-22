IPL 2024 schedule live: When and where to watch announcement?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL trophy

The buzz around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has begun. Even as the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence on February 23, the fans continue to wait for the schedule of IPL 2024 to be announced. With the Election Commission yet to announce the polling dates, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to come up with a tentative schedule and that too only for the first couple of weeks.

The tournament looks set to commence on March 22 with the final scheduled on May 26 but the schedule could vary this time from the norms due to the election also scheduled during this period in the country. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing the first match of the season as they won the trophy, for the record fifth time, last year. Meanwhile, amidst the wait, it has been confirmed that the IPL 2024 schedule will be announced at 5 PM IST today (February 22).

Such is the buzz around the cash-rich league that even the schedule announcement will be live on official broadcaster Star Sports at the aforementioned time. Star Sports has also confirmed the same on its official Twitter handle while asking the fans whom they want to watch as CSK's opponents in the season opener.

What we know so far about IPL 2024 schedule?

What is the tentative start date of IPL 2024?

IPL 2024 is likely to start on March 22

Why is IPL 2024 starting earlier this year?

T20 World Cup is scheduled from June 3 and the IPL cannot be extended till May 30 like last year. So the tournament is starting early this year so that it ends well before T20 World Cup.

When will IPL 2024 final be played?

IPL schedule has not officially announced yet but IPL final is likely to take place on May 26, a week before T20 World Cup.

When will IPL 2024 schedule be announced?

IPL 2024 schedule will be announced today at 5 PM IST on Star Sports.