IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore drop hint at name change ahead of new season

IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have dropped a major hint on their social media on a potential change to the name of the franchise ahead of the new season of IPL. The Virat Kohli-starrer franchise is set to feature in the tournament opener on March 22 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB dropped a hint on the name change through a video on their social media handles. In the video shared by the franchise, Mr Nags - the host of the "RCB insider show" can be seen removing a tyre of a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw which had "Bangalore" written on it. The three-wheeler had text written "Royal", "Challengers" and "Bangalore" on the tyres. Mr Nags removed the tyre which had "Bangalore" written on it. He then added more possibility when he said "Get it?". Also, the franchise states that more details will be revealed at the event "RCB unbox".

Here's the video:

This is not the first time that the franchise has dropped an update to the change of its name. A couple of days ago, RCB shared a video of Indian actor and film-maker Rishab Shetty indicating at the name change too. Shetty walked towards three horses - each had "Royal", "Challengers" and "Bangalore" written on it. He walked to the final horse and asked the horse caretaker to take the animal which had "Bangalore" written with him. Shetty then reverberated what Nags said "Get it?"

These hints leads to speculations of a potential name change. Notably, the Bangalore city was renamed to Bengaluru in November 2014, which might become the third name of the franchise now.

Talking about the IPL 2024, RCB are set to take on defending champions CSK in the tournament opener on March 22 at Chepauk. As per the initial two-week schedule, RCB will be playing five matches - three at home and two away.They are set to face Punjab Kings in the second match at their home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by the third game at the same venue against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. The third home-game of the leg will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 2, followed by their final game of the initial schedule against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6.