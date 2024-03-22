IPL 2024: PBKS vs DC head-to-head records, stats and best playing XI ahead of second match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jitesh Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

IPL 2024: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the eyes are pinned on these two teams on the opening day, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will soon hog the limelight on day 2 of the tournament.

Rishabh Pant makes a much-awaited return from a serious car crash and will be leading the Capitals in place of David Warner. For the Punjab Kings, they have a new vice-captain in Jitesh Sharma, while Shikhar Dhawan is roaring to go in his captain's hat in an attempt to overturn Punjab's fortunes. What more changes is that Punjab will be playing their home matches at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (n silent). The venue is expected to host five of the seven PBKS games this season.

DC vs PBKS head-to-head records

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 32 times in the Indian cash-rich league and there is nothing to separate these two with 16 wins each for them. The first encounter between them took place in 2008 and the then Kings XI Punjab won both matches - one by 6 runs and the other by 4 wickets.

Matches Played: 32

DC won: 16

PBKS won: 16

DC's Highest score: 231

PBKS' highest score: 202

DC's lowest score: 67

PBKS' lowest score: 104

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings' best playing XI:

DC's Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Impact player option: Mukesh Kumar can come in for Prithvi Shaw

PBKS' Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar

Impact player option: Shashank Singh can come in for Rahul Chahar when PBKS bat