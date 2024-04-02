Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock propel Lucknow Super Giants to 28-run win, hand RCB their second straight loss

Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock propel Lucknow Super Giants to 28-run win, hand RCB their second straight loss

Lucknow Super Giants showed the other teams in IPL 2024 how to defend a target in Bengaluru as the KL Rahul-led side registered a statement-making win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB failed to chase down 182 runs following a poor show in the field and then with the bat.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 23:41 IST
Lucknow Super Giants defended a 180-plus total yet again as
Image Source : AP Lucknow Super Giants defended a 180-plus total yet again as they stormed home to a rather comfortable win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) achieved their second successive win in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2. Lucknow basically showed a way to the other teams of how to put a sizeable total on two-paced surfaces of Bengaluru with a set batter batting till 15th over and a finisher giving the momentum at the death before the bowlers run riot in the middle overs to complete an all-round performance as RCB have now a few questions to search answers for in the remaining games.

At the halfway mark, considering how RCB pulled it back with the ball despite Nicholas Pooran hitting five sixes in the final two overs, 182 felt like a chasable total, especially with the way Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli began. Lucknow Super Giants deployed their slow left-arm orthodox match-up 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement