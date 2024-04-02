Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock propel Lucknow Super Giants to 28-run win, hand RCB their second straight loss

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lucknow Super Giants defended a 180-plus total yet again as they stormed home to a rather comfortable win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) achieved their second successive win in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2. Lucknow basically showed a way to the other teams of how to put a sizeable total on two-paced surfaces of Bengaluru with a set batter batting till 15th over and a finisher giving the momentum at the death before the bowlers run riot in the middle overs to complete an all-round performance as RCB have now a few questions to search answers for in the remaining games.

At the halfway mark, considering how RCB pulled it back with the ball despite Nicholas Pooran hitting five sixes in the final two overs, 182 felt like a chasable total, especially with the way Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli began. Lucknow Super Giants deployed their slow left-arm orthodox match-up

