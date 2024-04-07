Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis, bowlers power Lucknow Super Giants to thumping win over Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 LSG vs GT: Marcus Stoinis scored a brilliant fifty and in-form Nicholas Pooran smashed a crucial 32* to help Lucknow Super Giants post 163 against Shubaman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 23:17 IST
LSG players against GT
Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG players against GT at the IPL game on April 7, 2024

Impressive all-round performance boosted Lucknow Super Giants to a dominant 33-run win over inconsistent Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After Marcus Stoinis' 58-run knock, bowlers Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya bowled brilliantly to help LSG defend 163 runs in the 21st match of the IPL 2024.

A win boosted Lucknow to their third win of the season and to the third position in the points table. 

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis (substituted by Manimaran Siddharth), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sharath BR (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma (substituted by Kane Williamson).

MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd shine in Mumbai Indians' maiden win of IPL 2024

'Making selectors job easy': KL Rahul gets trolled for slow knock in LSG vs GT clash

Mumbai Indians script history, become first team to achieve 150 wins in T20 cricket

More to follow...

