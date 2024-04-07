IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis, bowlers power Lucknow Super Giants to thumping win over Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG players against GT at the IPL game on April 7, 2024

Impressive all-round performance boosted Lucknow Super Giants to a dominant 33-run win over inconsistent Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After Marcus Stoinis' 58-run knock, bowlers Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya bowled brilliantly to help LSG defend 163 runs in the 21st match of the IPL 2024.

A win boosted Lucknow to their third win of the season and to the third position in the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis (substituted by Manimaran Siddharth), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sharath BR (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma (substituted by Kane Williamson).

