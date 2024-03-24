Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024: Harshit Rana fined heavily for aggressive send-off to Mayank Agarwal during KKR vs SRH clash

IPL 2024: Harshit Rana fined heavily for aggressive send-off to Mayank Agarwal during KKR vs SRH clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana was slapped with heavy fine by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rana, who picked three wickets, was particularly aggressive during his celebrations, which included a send-off to Mayank Agarwal.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2024 9:46 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been slapped with heavy fine for his over-the-top celebration against SRH's Mayank Agarwal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been slapped with a heavy fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in two offences, an aggressive send-off to Mayank Agarwal in his face being one of them. Rana, who ended up being the hero of KKR's close win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad was fined 60 per cent of his match fees. Rana picked three wickets in the game including Agarwal and the two set batters Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences," an IPL release stated. "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

The reprimand might see a bit more reserved Rana in the next few games as he would have to control his emotions despite the games and match situations being emotionally charged. 

Rana had gone for a couple of boundaries in his previous over in the powerplay before he finally broke the 60-run opening stand between Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma by dismissing the former and gave a flying kiss send-off in the batter's face. Agarwal too stared Rana back while walking to the pavilion.

KKR bowlers took regular wickets and with 76 runs needed in the last four overs, the game seemed done and dusted before Heinrich Klaasen in one of the best late surge almost pulled off an improbable run-chase for the Sunrisers as he smashed a 25-ball fifty. When 39 runs were needed off the last two overs, Klaasen and Shahbaz smashed 26 off Mitchell Starc's 19th over to bring it down to 13 before Rana kept his calm to get his side home.

Related Stories
KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell, Harshit Rana power Kolkata Knight Riders to last-ball win over Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell, Harshit Rana power Kolkata Knight Riders to last-ball win over Hyderabad

WATCH: Harshit Rana gives fiery send-off after dismissing Mayank in his face, SRH batter stares back

WATCH: Harshit Rana gives fiery send-off after dismissing Mayank in his face, SRH batter stares back

GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement