IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

CSK vs KKR pitch report: Red-hot Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash against struggling Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Chennai kicked off their title defence with two impressive wins at home but failed to impress in away games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They were restricted to just 165 against Delhi in the last match but have been excellent on home turf this season.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata posted a record 272 against Delhi Capitals in the last match and won the game by 106 runs to register their third successive win of the season. Two more points will take Kolkata to the top of the IPL 2024 points table on Monday.

MA Chidambaram, Chennai Pitch Report

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. However, batters dominated the two games played at this venue in the IPL 2024. Chennai easily chased down 173 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and posted 206 against Gujarat Titans in two matches here. Spinners have struggled to impress at this venue but pacers have enjoyed wickets with a new ball.

CSK vs KKR, MA Chidambaram Chennai T20I numbers

Total T20I Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 119

Highest total scored: 182/4 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 182/4 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 (17.5 Ov) by Pakistan women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 103/8 (20 Ov) by West Indies women vs Pakistan women

CSK vs KKR probable playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.