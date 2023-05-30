IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli react to CSK's thrilling win over GT in final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli congratulate MS Dhoni's CSK on IPL 2023 win

MS Dhoni scripted another chapter in Indian cricket history as he guided Chennai Super Kings to a record-leveling fifth Indian Premier League title with a thrilling five-wicket win over the reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the final on Tuesday. The final offered all the drama in the world, including a two-hour rain break, as Yellowlove spread at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja finished the game by scorching 10 runs off the last two deliveries to steal the limelight in the final. But all the eyes were on the CSK skipper who confirmed that he will be returning next year to play at least one more IPL season. Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings became the most successful team in IPL history with five titles in 14 editions while surpassing Mumbai Indians' record of five titles in 16 editions.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli joined millions of fans to congratulate their former teammate Dhoni and CSK. Sachin posted an emotional message on his Instagram and Twitter page for CSK and Dhoni. The former IPL winner pointed out that Chennai's batting depth proved to be a winning factor in the final.

"What a finish to one of the most enthralling IPL seasons ever! Both Chennai and Gujarat fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned," Sachin wrote in his Tweet. "Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances of both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball."

"Congratulations to MS Dhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball. Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts! Well played, everyone!"

RCB stalwart Virat Kohli, who enjoyed a sensational season with a bat in IPL 2023, kept aside his team's rivalry with CSK to congratulate the new IPL champions. "What a champion Ravindra Jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

