IPL 2023 mini auction: Andrew McDonald gives 'MASSIVE' statement on Cameron Green's participation

IPL 2023 mini auction: The Indian Premier League 2023 is a few months away and the auctions for the 16th season of the tournament will be held on 23rd December 2022. Several star players have registered for the cash-rich league and Australia's Cameron Green is one of them. The Aussie star has decided to give his name for the mini auctions despite an action-packed International schedule in Australia in 2023. However, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has given a huge statement on the all-rounder's participation.

Speaking to Australian Associated Press McDonald has stated that playing an action-packed schedule is a concern for every player. "His (Green) overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it's a concern for every player," McDonald said. The Aussie coach also revealed that the decision to send Green to the IPL 2023 will be taken afterwards.

"We've spoken about it several times. It's hypothetical to see how he's feeling come the end of March. He's got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I'm sure his decision won't be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL. You never know what your body is going to feel like in three months on the back of nine Test matches plus some white-ball cricket of the back end of that Indian series," McDonald added.

Earlier David Warner had also warned Green of playing in the IPL stating that spending a lot of time in India from the heat's perspective can be challenging. Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip to the country as well can be challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, and the recovery that it takes. I’ve been through it, I've played the Test series and the IPL straight before in 2017. It is hard. Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England (Ashes). Then you've got 20 days off before you travel to South Africa and then go to the World Cup in India," Warner added. He stated that Glenn Maxwell also tried doing it but he was all cooked.

However, the left-handed Aussie had also stated that it is Cameron Green's decision to make whether he wants to appear in the IPL or not. The IPL 2023 will be played between the Border-Gavaskar trophy (February- March) and the Ashes (June-July) in England.

