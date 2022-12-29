IPL 2023: Big blow to Mumbai Indians, star all-rounder might miss out of T20 action | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@IPL) Mumbai Indians management at IPL 2023 mini auctions

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is done and dusted and the franchises have broken their banks to reserve the services of their favourite players. The all-rounders remained in demand as far as the current auction is concerned. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green in particular were the ones who were picked up for an excess of INR 15 crore. Sam Curran was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore and he is now the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auctions.

Before the action starts in the Indian Premier League, there are plenty of bilateral matches to be played, be it in the ODI format or the Test format. The One Day International World Cup is all set to be played in 2023 and every team has a packed schedule ahead of that. India will take on Sri Lanka whereas Australia are taking on South Africa in a three-match Test series. Australia are currently leading the series by 1-0 and they might better it as soon as the second Test match ends. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has sustained a fractured finger in the second Test match and he will miss the Sydney Test that is scheduled to be played next week. Green somehow managed to score an unbeaten half-century on the third day at the MCG, but after a few scans, it was confirmed that he had a fracture. Green was hit by Anrich Nortje on the second day and was forced to retire hurt.

Green to miss out on T20 action

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESCameron Green injured on Day 2 of AUS vs RSA, 2nd Test

Five times champions Mumbai Indians picked green in the recently concluded mini auctions for a staggering INR 17.50 crore (AUD 3.15 million approx.). It is now being said that Green might miss out on the Big Bash League (BBL). He is currently playing for the Perth Scorchers. Even if Green plays, he won't be able to bowl but most probably, he will evade the BBL season just to be fit for the Border-Gavaskar Test matches that will be played between India and Australia early next year.

