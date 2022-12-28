IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant rested or dropped? This issue might be the real reason

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Is Rishabh Pant rested?

IND vs SL: Amidst all the conjecture around the team composition and how India will start their preparations for the ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, announced the Indian team. Interestingly, what caught everybody's attention was Rishabh Pant's omission from both squads. The Delhi Capitals skipper hasn't been included, either in the T20I or the ODI squad. Senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20 series, but Pant's omission was certainly something that nobody saw coming

Is Rishabh Pant dropped or is he rested?

After Pant's dismal and lackluster show in the white ball format in 2022, it was certain that he was on the verge of losing his place in the side, but as per reports by the PTI, it is understood that he has been asked to report at the NCA for a knee strengthening rehabilitation for two weeks. India start their series against Sri Lanka on January 23, 2023, and the series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. It is being said that Pant has a niggle in his knee and hence he needs to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to undergo a few fitness training regimes.

As of now, the BCCI hasn't mentioned anything about Pant and the scenario about the wicketkeeper-batsman's availability is completely unclear. What raises many eyebrows is the fact that Pant wasn't even included in the recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh. Only time will address the conjecture that surrounds Pant and as of now, based on the current scenario, his fate in the white ball format hangs in balance.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

