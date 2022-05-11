IPL 2022: Rajasthan's Ashwin reaches this career milestone, Twitter goes berserk; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ashwin celebrates in RR's match against DC

Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a half-century off 37 balls in Rajathan Royals' match against delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

He hammered the bowlers with four boundaries and two sixes to score his maiden fifty of IPL after playing 179 matches of the league.

Watch the video:

Ashwin has once reached a score of 45 in IPL during the year 2018.

The bowling all-rounder has made 133 runs from 12 matches with an average of 22.17 and has taken nine wickets in this season.

However, Ashwin's journey to reach this career milestone was 71 innings long making him second in the list of players with most innings in IPL to maiden 50-plus score. The other players in the list are Ravindra Jadeja who took 132 innings, Harbhajan Singh with 61 innings and Steven Smith with 31 innings.

This is also his first fifty in T20 format.

This is how Twitter reacted: