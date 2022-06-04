Saturday, June 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh has his say on DC not reaching finals

IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh has his say on DC not reaching finals

Pant's DC failed to qualify for the playoffs after loss vs Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Kartik Mehindru Edited by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2022 19:55 IST
Marsh
Image Source : IPL

Marsh overcame a bout of COVID-19 in the first half of the tournament and formed the backbone of Delhi's top-order

Ahead of Australia's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Mitchell Marsh spoke about how it's a 'shame' that his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals couldn't make it to the final. 

DC's five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians meant that Faf's Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the playoffs despite an inferior net run rate throughout the tournament.

"It was a shame we couldn’t get into the (IPL) finals," the 30-year-old said ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning on June 7.

Australia will meet Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series. Marsh overcame a bout of COVID-19 in the first half of the tournament and formed the backbone of Delhi's top-order with his Australian teammate David Warner.

Coach Ricky Ponting entrusted him with batting at No 3 as he scored 251 runs at a strike rate of 132.80.

"Everyone speaks about him (Ponting) so much and what he's achieved in the game. But I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players – I guess that's probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team," he said.

"I got the real sense for how he (head coach Ricky Ponting) cares for his players and that was probably how he was as a captain and a leader of a team - it's the way he makes you feel. He made me feel like a really important player for Delhi," he added.

On overcoming COVID-19, he said: "After my first couple of weeks, there I thought that I was cursed in India," he said.

"I got through my initial injury – which was very minor – but then to play one game and get COVID, it was a bit of a shaky start but once I got going it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board. I absolutely loved my time there."

He further said he would like to continue batting at No 3.

"I have loved batting at number three, and I’ve been there a bit over 12 months now. I certainly feel like that's my best positioning in T20 cricket, and I've loved batting in the power play, I've batted a lot with David Warner and had some great partnerships with him — it’s been really enjoyable."

"Hopefully, I can keep being as consistent as I possibly can at number three and stay up there. International cricket is really hard, but you've got to believe that you belong here and I think over the last 12 months.

"I have really gained the belief that my best can match up with anyone in the world," Marsh added.

(Inputs PTI)

Top News

Latest News