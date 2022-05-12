IPL 2022: Here's everything you need to know about MI's debutant Tristan Stubbs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stubbs came in place of Keiron Pollard, who has been in poor form this season.

Mumbai Indians handed out a debut cap to the 21-years-old Tristan Stubbs in their second encounter of the season against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Stubbs comes in place of Kieron Pollard, who has been in poor form this season. In 11 matches this season, the big-hitter has scored just 144 runs at a poor strike rate of 107. He has failed to get going in most matches even spite of facing a good amount of deliveries.

Who is Tristan Stubbs?

Tristan Stubbs was brought in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Tymal Mills who was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury. Here is what MI said in a statement after he replaced Mills.

Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the Tata IPL. The 21-year-old, talented middle-order batter, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league. Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.

Stubbs has played 17 T20s till now, scored 506 runs at an average of 38.92 with three half-centuries to his name.

In the recently concluded CSA Challenge, Stubbs was on absloute fire as he notched up a total of 293 runs at a strike rate of 183.12 for Warriors. Stubbs plays for the Eastern Province in the domestic tournaments in South Africa and made his T20 debut for them in 2021.

After putting in good performances, he was picked up by the Warriors. He had a great time with them as well. Stubbs was eventually picked up in South Africa A squad to take on Zimbabwe.

However, the debut for Tristan did not really go as he or the MI dug-out would have hoped for as he got out on a duck.