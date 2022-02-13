IPL 2022 Auction: Raj Bawa sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER India U19 cricketer Raj Bawa will play in IPL 2022.

Raj Angad Bawa

Punjab Kings spent Rs 2 crore to include India U19 star Raj Bawa on their side. The powerful left-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast, Bawa is a true asset to the side. The 19-year old was awarded the Man of the Match during the Under-19 World Cup 2022 final between India U19 and England U 19. Bawa took a fifer and smashed crucial 35 runs in India's fifth win in the U19 WC.

Raj Bawa has emerged as a promising player both with the bat and the ball. In the just-concluded tournament, Bawa collected 252 runs in five innings at an average of 63. He was impressed with the ball too as he scalped nine wickets in the six innings and returned with an economy of 4.50.

In the tournament, Bawa scored an unbeaten 162 runs in the match against Uganda U19 and surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 155* to become the individual with

Bawa comes from a family with a rich legacy in sports as his grandfather- late Tarlochan Bawa was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the gold at the 1948 London Olympics. His father Sukhwinder Bawa had coached the likes of Yuvraj Singh and VRV Singh.