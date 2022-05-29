IPL 2022: A new Guinness world record gets created in this season with launch of largest jersey ever

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Largest jersey in the world

A new Guinness world record was created in the closing ceremony of this year's IPL. The world's largest jersey was launched.

The jersey is numbered 15 which represents the 15th edition of the tournament. It also has symbols of the 10 teams that participated in the contest.

In the final clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans are ready to take on Rajasthan Royals.

This will be the third time these teams will be against each other. And GT defeated RR in both their previous encounters.

At the league stage, the Titans ended as the table toppers with 20 points and the Royals finished at the second position on the points table with 18 points.

Gujarat played their last game against Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 where they won the game by 7 wickets. Rajasthan Royals' previous match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 where they won the match by 7 wickets.

Full squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad