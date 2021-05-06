IPL 2021 | We're still wondering how Wriddhiman Saha got infected: VVS Laxman

As the future of the now-postponed IPL 2021 hangs in the balance with a constant surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, SunRisers Hyderabad’s mentor VVS Laxman is still 'wondering' how Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the novel virus.

The lucrative IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble. The suspension of the tournament was announced after Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

Following an abrupt halt to the fourteenth edition of the IPL, Laxman said that the wicketkeeper-batsman fell sick on the eve of the game against Rajasthan Royals and was isolated.

"I wish Wriddhiman Saha a full and speedy recovery. Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test. We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected," Laxman wrote in his column for the Times of India.

Laxman termed the bio-bubble breach as a 'lesson against the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Saha and Mishra's news broke out, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

"That even carefully structured bubbles can be breached is another lesson in our battle against the coronavirus -- to never let our guard down, even for a millisecond. We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learned of the positive tests in the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) camp, our apprehensions mounted.

We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out," Laxman further wrote.