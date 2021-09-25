'Bromance for the ages': Virat Kohli embraces MS Dhoni after RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2021 - Watch Video

Image Source : IPLT20.COM 'Bromance for the ages': Virat Kohli embraces MS Dhoni after RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been the stalwarts of Indian cricket. Kohli has played under Dhoni's captaincy, and has also led the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman during the latter's final years in international cricket. The bromance between the two is hidden to none, and on Friday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain shared a light moment with MS Dhoni after the end of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two faced each other on Friday as CSK defeated RCB by six wickets in Sharjah. After the game, as the players were casually conversing near the boundary rope, Kohli playfully embraced Dhoni from behind and had a conversation with him.

The moment was captured on television broadcast, garnering appreciation from the fans.

Watch:

The two were also seen having a long conversation ahead of the game, and the official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore wrote, "Bromance for the Ages" as they shared the picture of the two.

There have been speculations over Kohli's international captaincy, specifically after Dhoni's appointment as Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup. However, Kohli and Dhoni's relationship hasn't changed and the India skipper still continues to admire Dhoni, whom he called "You will forever be my captain" in 2020.

Earlier, On the back of brilliant bowling performance by Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur, Chennai Super Kings registered an assertive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday. With this win, Chennai have now moved back to the top of the points table with 14 points from seven wins out of nine matches. Though they are tied with Delhi Capitals for points, Chennai is on top due to superior net run rate.