IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK - Chennai's Stephen Fleming says Dwayne Bravo 'back to his best'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the first team to secure a playoff spot in 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

After restricting SRH to 134/7, the CSK chased down the target with two balls to spare, as captain MS Dhoni ended the run-chase with a six.

In the post-match press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming lauded the side's all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who made a brilliant return after missing the side's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bravo conceded only 17 runs, picking two wickets in his four-over quota.

Fleming said that Bravo has given Sam Curran a "good competition" in the XI.

"Well, some good competition for that place for Sam. Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is. Some good competition around that all-rounder spot. And it's ideally what you want, two really good players competing and getting the best out of each other," said the New Zealand former captain.

"We are really impressed with how Bravo has responded to the challenge, he is back to his best. His bowling at the death has been outstanding," he added.

Fleming also reflected on the side's outing in the previous edition, where CSK finished on their worst-ever seventh position. The side's head coach said that even as the start of the season wasn't good, the team made a bright comeback during the final stages of the tournament.

"Really proud of how we finished, I think we won the last four games. In the first half of the tournament number of things went wrong, and confidence was low but the way we finished gave us confidence. Even if it was a bad year we were one good win to making to the SF," said Fleming.