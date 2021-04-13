IPL 2021 | MI include Quinton de Kock at top as KKR elect to bowl first; See full Playing XI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan said that the Kolkata-based outfit will step in with an unchanged squad that won its opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, included Quinton de Kock in place of Chris Lynn at the top of the order.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks similar to the last one, not sure if the dew will come in. We are delighted, we are trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket. It's a challenge to continue in that manner. No changes in the side," said Morgan.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said that he would've opted to field as well before talking about de Kock's return to the Playing XI. "We would have fielded first as well. There was some dew in the first game against RCB, but the ball was turning. Last game we were 20 runs short, so we need to bat well.

"Of course you want to win every game, but we didn't play to our potential in the first game. We need to understand our mistake and learn from it. We got only 30 runs in the last 4 overs, that was our mistake. Let's hope we rectify our mistakes. Lynn misses and de Kock is back," said Rohit.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy