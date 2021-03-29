IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav enter Mumbai Indians bio-bubble after England ODI series

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Straight after completing their ODI series assignment against England on Sunday, Hardik and Krunal Pandya along with Suryakumar Yadav entered the Mumbai Indians bio-bubble in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021.

All three were part of the ODI series against England which India won in dramatic fashion on Sunday night in Pune. While the Pandya brothers were part of the playing XI for the entire series with the elder making his debut and notching up a record half-century in his maiden appearance, Suryakumar failed to bag a spot after earlier making an impressive T20I debut against England.

The trio will have to undergo a mandatory period of seven days of quarantine before they can begin their preparation for the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners, earlier last week unveiled their jersey for the 14th season. Created by designers Shantanu & Nikhil, the jersey captures the composition of the five basic elements of the universe - earth, water, fire, air and sky.

Mumbai will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

Meanwhile, few MI players like Piyush Chawla, Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh have complete their quarantine and have begun training for IPL 2021.