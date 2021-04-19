IPL 2021 Expert's Corner | Don't see MS Dhoni batting higher up the order for CSK, feels Anjum Chopra

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra on Monday opined that with Chennai Super Kings looking to add depth to their batting, she doesn't see captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni coming up the order in the batting lineup.

Chennai have already played two games this season with one loss and a win, where Dhoni has batted only once, falling for a two-ball duck in CSK's opening tie against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Don't see MS Dhoni coming in at No.3. Moreover, their strategy has been to add depth to the batting, and hence he would like to come lower down the order. And it is Moeen Ali who has been given the responsibility of batting at No.3. Also, today is the kind of match where I do not see CSK making any changes in their playing XI. Although the result of this match might make an impact on that decision," said Anjum in an exclusive discussion with India TV Cricket ahead of the start of CSK's third game, against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

Anjum then went on to reveal CSK's two match-winning players in the present playing XI.

"As a match-winner, I feel Moeen Ali is in good form. Probably that is why, he has been selected as the No.3 batsman for CSK, ahead of Suresh Raina. But because Raina has made a comeback into the team with a point to prove, that despite taking international retirement he still remains a match-winning player," said Anjum.

The former Indian women's team captain also opined that she doesn't see Chennai making any changs in their lineup for the Royals clash.

Chennai stand fourth in the points table, one ahead of Rajasthan Royals owing to a superior net run rate.