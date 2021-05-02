IPL 2021 Exclusive: Kieron Pollard's knock will be remembered for years, says Murali Kartik

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The West Indian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 87 off just 34 deliveries as MI chased a mammoth 219-run target against CSK.

Kieron Pollard was at his explosive best against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday as Mumbai Indians registered an incredible four-wicket win to register a second-successive win in IPL 2021.

The West Indian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 87 off just 34 deliveries as MI chased a mammoth 219-run target. With the ball, Pollard also took two wickets in successive deliveries, removing the dangerous Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former Indian spinner Murali Kartik said that Pollard's knock would be "remembered for years."

"It was a knock which will be remembered for years. It may only be 87*, not like the 158 from Brendon McCullum back in 2008, but it was a match-winning knock. Also, we shouldn't forget that Pollard is a finisher and he was sent up the order in the run-chase," Kartik said.

The former Indian cricketer was also critical of CSK bowlers -- Lungi Ngidi in particular, saying that he bowled very loose lengths against Pollard.

"219 is a very big target, and the way Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi bowled, and Faf du Plessis dropped an easy catch, CSK only have themselves to be blamed," said Kartik.

"When you're an international cricketer, you are expected to display some skills; yorker, for example. But Lungi Ngidi's lengths remained completely different, he didn't compliment Sam Curran at all.

"You know you can't bowl in slot at Kieron Pollard. You can miss length in one of six balls, but he probably missed in five," Kartik further added.

Ngidi conceded 62 runs in four overs, while Thakur also proved expensive, conceding 56 runs in his four-over quota. Sam Curran, meanwhile, ended with figures of 3/34.