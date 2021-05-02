IPL 2021 | DC elect to bowl vs PBKS; Malan makes debut, Agarwal to lead in place of Rahul

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of DC captain Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings, who are led by Mayank Agarwal today in absence of injured KL Rahul in Match 29 of IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Interestingly, Mayank didn't play in the last game and brings himself in, along with Dawid Malan for the game. The players who made space fort the two are Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

DC's young captain, on the other hand, decided not to mess with team's winning combination.

"We are doing good as a team. We are only focusing on our process. Yes, there is a lot of improvement to make but each and every day, we just try to learn from our game and move forward. I am enjoying every bit of it (captaincy) because there are so many senior players in our team who are helping me, especially Ricky. It's going good so far. We are playing with the same team," Pant said after winning the toss.

Speaking of his captaincy debut in IPL, the former Karnataka captain said he is looking forward to the responsibility.

"Really looking forward to the responsibility, we have spoken about going out there, enjoying ourselves, playing some fierce and aggressive cricket with smile on our faces," he said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

