IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals statistical preview

The 12th match of IPL 2021 is to be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7.30 pm today. Both the teams will come down with the intention of maintaining the winning momentum.

CSK saw off Punjab Kings in their last game while Rajasthan had defeated Delhi Capitals.

Being the finalist of the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, this was expected to be an epic rivalry in years to come. However, RR's fall from grace over the years and CSK's dominance in the same era saw the latter enjoy an upper hand in a one-sided contest and the stats majorly agree.

Head to Head record: Both teams have faced each other 23 times with CSK winning 14 of them while Royals winning 9.

200: Monday's tie will also be MS Dhoni's 200th T20 match as CSK captain and will also be the first player lead one team in that many games. MS Dhoni has so far played 200 matches for the outfit and has played under captaincy of Suresh Raina in a match in Champions League T20.

2: Suresh Raina is only two sixes away from his 200th six in the IPL.

50: Shardul Thakur is just two wickets away from his 50th scalp in the IPL. The pacer has so far played 47 IPL matches.

3: In-form CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson in space of 28 balls in the IPL.

88: David Miller is 88 runs away from amassing 2000 runs in the competition. Upon completion, he will become the sixth South African to reach the milestone.

609: Suresh Raina is the most successful batsman for CSK against Royals with an aggregate of 609 runs. including four fifties.