IPL 2020 vs PSL 2020 - Here's how much prize money champions Mumbai Indians and Karachi Kings won

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a new champion on Tuesday after Karachi Kings, led by Babar Azam, defeated Lahore Qalandars convincingly by five wickets in the final at National Stadium, Karachi. Chasing down a 134-run total, Kings' skipper led from the front and scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 to steer his side to maiden PSL title.

The fifth edition of the PSL, which returned after eight months of a pause due to Covid-19 hiatus, ended a week after IPL 2020, which saw Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lifting their fifth title by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

Both the tournaments of the cricket-obsessed nations have often been compared since the start of the PSL. While the PSL is just five seasons old, the IPL has been grabbing headlines since its inaugural season in 2008. Fans never miss a chance to draw an analogy between the leagues, especially in terms of their players' salaries, prize money distributed, as well as sponsors and viewership.

Going by the prize money, the IPL is currently miles ahead of the PSL. Karachi Kings received INR 3.75 crores approximately after clinching the PSL title on Tuesday while runners-up Lahore Qalandars pocketed INR 1.5 crores approx. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians went home with a staggering INR 20 crores approximately and Delhi Capitals earned around INR 12.5 crores despite losing their maiden final.

Though there's a massive difference in terms of the winners' prize money, the individual awards carry the same amount. The IPL 2020 offered INR 10 lakh each to Orange Cap winner, Purple Cap winner, emerging player of the Season, player with most sixes, power player of the season and most valuable player. The PSL also gave away the same prize money -- INR 10 lakh -- to the best bowler, best batsman, best fielder, emerging player of the season, player of the tournament and best wicketkeeper.

While the IPL also offered INR 8.75 crores each to teams which finished third and fourth in the league (SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore), the PSL didn't keep any award for remaining two teams which made it to the playoffs.