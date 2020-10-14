Watch: Bats, gloves, pads and much more! Virat Kohli reveals what he keeps in his kit bag

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS In a five-minute video posted by RCB, Virat Kohli gave a sneak peek to what he keeps in his kit bag.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Tuesday gave a sneak peek to the things he carries in his kit bag. He gave a "little tour" of his kitbag in a video posted by the RCB's official social media profiles.

Kohli revealed all the items he carries in his kitbag during the training session, and also showed the bats he uses for the matches. He also revealed that the thigh pad he keeps has the number of his Test cap, 269.

"You’ve seen cricketers carry huge kitbags filled with their favourite gear. From bats to shoes and everything else, here’s Captain Kohli showing what he’s got in his kit. Watch out for a special appearance from a special someone," RCB wrote, as they posted the video.

Kohli revealed that he has carried eleven bats and "10 to 11" pair of gloves to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament. In addition, he also uses a gripcream before putting on the gloves.

RCB captain Virat Kohli likes to keep absolute exclusivity to his cricket equiment. In a video he posted earlier, Kohli could be seen adjusting the grip of the bat all by himself.

Kohli made a quiet start to the tournament but returned to his run-scoring prowess in the previous week of the tournament, when he registered scores of 72*, 43, 90* and 33*.

RCB are currently third in the IPL 2020 table with five wins in seven matches. While they trail on Net Run Rate, RCB are level on points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians and the second-placed Delhi Capitals.

