IPL 2020 | Tendulkar, Ponting heap praise on Wriddhiman Saha after splendid knock against DC

Wriddhiman Saha produced an exemplary display with the bat during Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Saha scored 87 off just 45 balls, as SRH registered a dominant 88-run victory to keep their chances for a playoff qualification alive.

Saha opened the batting alongside captain David Warner and the duo added 107 runs for the first wicket in merely 9.4 overs. Warner slammed 66 runs in merely 34 deliveries.

Saha was making a comeback in the side after a significant period of time as he replaced first-choice opener Jonny Bairstow in the side. His performance justifiably drew praise from the cricket fraternity.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed Saha's display, saying that he batted smartly and improvised his shots. "Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching," wrote Tendulkar.

Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, wrote, "Yahi hai right choice baby, Saha ! Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock #SRHvsDC."

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also heaped praise on India's veteran keeper-batsman in the post-match press conference. He admitted that he was "surprised" by Saha's knock.

"Saha played beautifully today. He actually surprised me a little bit. I know he is a dangerous player but to come back after a long time and playing like he did was a super knock. It was the difference in the game," Ponting said.

