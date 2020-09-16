IPL 2020 | 'MS Dhoni is teaching young guys discipline in quarantine': Dean Jones

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni will make a return to the field for the first time in over a year on September 19, when CSK takes on MI in the opener of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to make a return to the cricket field after more than a year on September 19. His side takes on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the opener of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Dhoni, who has already announced his international retirement last month, will continue to appear for CSK. As a captain, he has led the Chennai franchise to three IPL titles and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones says that Dhoni is teaching the youngsters some discipline at CSK.

“MS Dhoni is captain cool. He doesn’t sweat but he hasn’t played cricket for 14 months. He has had a camp back in Chennai. He is teaching some of the young guys back in quarantine some discipline because there is a lot of discipline in his game,” Dean Jones said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

“And as a captain, he is quite conservative in his tactics. But he waits for you to make a mistake and then the cobra goes for the squeeze. People will always remember what he has done. He will be in my top five Indian players of all time."

Only Rohit Sharma has more IPL titles (4) than MS Dhoni as captain, and Jones believes that while both are "tremendous" skippers, the two have different styles of captaincy.

“What I will say is that someone like a Rohit Sharma has got good stats. I am just going to say that they are both tremendous captains but different captains," said the former Aussie player.

“So you got one captain that is super laid back while the other captain is aggressive in the way he sets the field. But they both get the job done.”

The two players will meet against each other in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi.

