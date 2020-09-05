IPL 2020 | If Sunil Narine gets a little grip from UAE wickets, he will be very effective: Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : PTI Sunil Narine

Former Indian cricketer and ex-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, feels that KKR bowler Sunil Narine can prove to be very effective in the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League if he manages to get some grip from the UAE wickets.

Narine's inclusion to the KKR squad in 2012 proved to be fortunate for then-captain Gambhir as his influential role with the ball helped the franchise in claiming one of their two IPL titles.

Gambhir feels that with his improved bowling technique, of hiding the ball before releasing it, has been an effective way in bamboozling batters.

"For me, the most important thing is that when Sunil Narine is hiding the ball during his run-up, it will increase the difficulties for the batsmen. It will be difficult to find which ball will go away and which ball will come in. Because the later you see the ball in the hand, the more difficult it is for the batsmen," Gautam Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

"If Sunil Narine gets a little grip from the UAE wickets, he will be very effective," Gambhir said.

Gambhir also compared the pace of his delivery with that of Afghan sensation Rashid Khan.

"The pace at which Sunil Narine is bowling, Rashid Khan is so successful because of his pace and Sunil Narine has been successful when he has bowled quicker, it is a new thing we have seen and this might make him very successful in the IPL," Gambhir added.

