IPL 2020 Final | Hardik Pandya dedicates MI's fifth title to his son Agastya

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya after MI's victory in IPL 2020 final against DC.

To etch their name into the record books, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to bag their fifth IPL title. In the much-awaited IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, MI came out all guns blazing as the encounter ultimately turned into a lop-sided one. The Mumbai franchise outclassed DC in every department to become the only franchise after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to successfully defend an IPL title.

Hunting a 156-run total, skipper Rohit rose to the occasion and slammed 68 off 51 deliveries to make things easier for his side. Ishan Kishan, continuing his brilliant form with the bat, chipped in with 19-ball 33 as MI chased down the total with eight deliveries to spare.

With the title victory, MI now stands head and shoulders above other IPL franchises, having won five trophies till date. The Mumbai side, arguably the best T20 franchise, has won IPL titles in -- 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Amid the victory celebrations, MI all-rounder dedicated his side's emphatic title victory on Tuesday to his son Agastya. Following MI's five-wicket victory at Dubai, Pandya tweeted a picture along with the caption -- "This one's for you, Agastya." Agastya was born on July 30 to Hardik and his partner Natasa Stankovic. The couple had announced their engagement at the start of this year.

In 14 matches this season, Hardik scored 281 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 178.98. The MI team management, however, didn't utilize his bowling skills as Pandya had a bitter-sweet 2019 season due to injuries. "He is not comfortable at the moment to bowl you know, and we have left all the decision on him," skipper Rohit had recently said over Pandya's truancy from MI's bowling unit.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage