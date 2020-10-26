IPL 2020 | Dinesh Karthik becomes fourth Indian cricketer to play 300 T20 matches

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Monday became the fourth Indian player to feature in 300 T20 matches, a feat he achieved during the IPL 2020 game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

Karthik joined the elusive list which comprises Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (337 appearances), Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (329 appearances), and Suresh Raina (319 appearances). Virat Kohli is likely to be the next entrant on the list having played 292 T20 matches.

Of those 300, 192 appearances have come in the Indian Premier League where he made his debut in its inaugural season in 2008. He has scored 3802 runs in IPL at 26.04 and a strike rate of 129.40 with 19 half-centuries. 32 appearances have come in the international format between 2006 and 2019 where he scored 399 runs at 33.3 at a strike rate of 143.5. The remaining have come in domestic cricket.

However, it turned out to be a forgettable night for Karthik who was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Shami as his poor run of form with the bat continued this season.

Karthik, earlier in the season, resigned from the captaincy role for KKR to focus on batting and handed over the duty to Eoin Morgan.

KKR presently stand fourth in the points table with 12 points from 11 games.

