SYS vs BRH pitch report: How will surface at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour play in BBL clash?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat players.

SYS vs BRH pitch report: Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will take on each other in the top-of-the-table clash as Coffs Harbour hosts its first and only match of the season. The two teams are aiming to seal an entry into the knockouts as they lead the eight-team points table but with others staying hot on their heels.

The Heats are only one of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament so far with four wins and two no-results in their six games. The Sixers are currently second with three wins, one loss and two no results in their six outings.

International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour Pitch report

The International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour has hosted only a handful of T20 matches. There has been no men's International played at the venue. IN BBL, only four games have been held here including a rain-abandoned one.

There have been only three completed BBL games played at the venue with chasing teams winning two of those three. The average first innings score is 177, while the second innings average read 165.

International Sports Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total BBL Matches - 4

Highest total - 203/5 by Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

Lowest total - 144/10 by Adelaide Strikers vs Sixers

Average 1st innings score: 177

Average 2nd innings score: 165

Teams won batting first - 1

Teams won bowling first - 2

Abandoned - 1

Most runs - Josh Philippe (116)

Most wickets - Ben Dwarshuis (6)

Squads:

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Mitchell Perry

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Jimmy Peirson, Hugo Burdon