INDW vs IREW: Harmanpreet Kaur makes World record in T20I cricket as India face Ireland

INDW vs IREW: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday scripted history when she walked out at the toss in her team's final group match in the Women's T20 World Cup. Kaur, who recently went past Rohit Sharma to feature in most T20I games across Men and Women's cricket, has scaled another giant step.

Kaur has now become the first and only player on the planet- across Men and Women's cricket to feature in 150 T20I games for India. Kaur played her 149th T20I against England on Sunday and shattered Rohit Sharma's record for most appearances (148) in the shortest format. She has now featured in her 150th game against Ireland.

The Indian maestro is also on brink of a huge batting milestone in Women's cricket. The right-handed batter is just 7 runs away from becoming the fourth in the world and the first Indian to hit 3000 runs in T20Is. She currently has scored 2993 and will fancy her chances to achieve the feat against Ireland. In Women's cricket, Suzie Bates is the leading run-scorer with 3764 runs. Australia's Meg Lanning (3346) follows her on second, while West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (3166) stands on third.

