India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023 Live: Hosts to name WC 15 today, who will make cut?

India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023: Hosts to name WC 15 today, who will make cut?India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023: The deadline for naming the initial squads for ICC World Cup 2023 has approached. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will name a 15-member World Cup squad in a press conference on Tuesday, September 5. Rohit Sharma's team will then gear up for the mega action at home. There are questions over the places of some players like Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, and a fight between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. The BCCI will air a press conference today for the squad announcement. Follow for all the Latest updates on it.