India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023 Live: Hosts to name WC 15 today, who will make cut?

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will name India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in a press conference on Tuesday. Follow for all the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 8:02 IST
India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023: The deadline for naming the initial squads for ICC World Cup 2023 has approached. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will name a 15-member World Cup squad in a press conference on Tuesday, September 5. Rohit Sharma's team will then gear up for the mega action at home. There are questions over the places of some players like Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, and a fight between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. The BCCI will air a press conference today for the squad announcement. Follow for all the Latest updates on it.

 

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    When will the squad come?

    Can we skip the morning and go to 1 PM? I wished we could do it! But for you to know, Star Sports will air a show called 'Selection Day' live from 1 PM IST onwards. It is learned that BCCI will do a press conference live where the squad will be named. Several experts will also mark their presence on the Star Sports' show to analyse the Indian team for the biggest carnival of cricket.

  • Sep 05, 2023 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's September 5 guys

    It's September 5 guys. The day we celebrate teachers day and can also associate it with a popular scene in the Bollywood movie '3 Idiots'. But the date is important for crores of Indian cricket fans in another perspective in 2023. The Indian team will be announced today in the afternoon and we are eagerly waiting for that to happen. India are currently playing in the Asia Cup with an eye on the World Cup and now they will take a big step towards their dreams on September 5. 

