India's squad announcement for ICC World Cup 2023 Live: Hosts to name WC 15 today, who will make cut?

It's September 5 guys. The day we celebrate teachers day and can also associate it with a popular scene in the Bollywood movie '3 Idiots'. But the date is important for crores of Indian cricket fans in another perspective in 2023. The Indian team will be announced today in the afternoon and we are eagerly waiting for that to happen. India are currently playing in the Asia Cup with an eye on the World Cup and now they will take a big step towards their dreams on September 5.