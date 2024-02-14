Indian fan comments 'I love your wife' on Pat Cummins' Valentine's Day post, Australian captain responds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins shared a Valentine's Day post for his wife Becky but wasn't expecting a response like the one from an Indian fan

Australian captain Pat Cummins has had a great run with the ODI and Test team in the last few months not just on the field but off it as well. Cummins, who has become everyone's favourite has faced several googlies and off-topic questions in the press conferences but he admirably has handled them well. However, little did he know that a fan will express his love for his wife Becky under his post on Valentine's Day.

February 14, a day for the lovers to express their affection for each other, saw Cummins among many other cricketers and sportspersons sharing heartwarming messages and posts for their partners and spouses. "Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines @becky_cummins," Cummins' post read. An Indian fan, however, without hesitation commented that he loved Cummins and his wife.

Cummins while maintaining the decorum, came up with a civilised response, saying, "I'll pass it onto her." The interaction has gone viral on social media as several fans admitted that the aforementioned fan did have the guts to say what he did without any hesitance.

Cummins, who has been on a break since the second Test match against West Indies, will be back in action in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting February 21. Cummins, along with Mitchell Starc and other first-choice players will return to the fold after sitting out of the white-ball leg of the series against the West Indies.

Following the three T20Is, Australia and New Zealand will be involved in a two-match Test series, a first in 9 years on the latter's home soil. Australia are currently in second place behind New Zealand on the World Test Championship points table and those two matches could go a long way in deciding the finalists of the 2023-25 cycle.