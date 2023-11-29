Indian cricket team arrives in Raipur ahead of 4th T20I against Australia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prasidh Krishna (left), Arshdeep Singh (middle) and Rinku Singh (right).

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Raipur ahead of the fourth T20I against Australia to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday, December 1. The Men in Blue received a rousing welcome as they made their way to their team bus from the airport.

Several India players posed for photos and while moving inside the team bus. The Australian players also arrived at the same time and looked confident after the arrival of domestic stars like Ben Dwarshius and Ben McDermott among others.

Watch the video of the Men in Blue's arrival in Raipur:

Notably, India will be bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer who is going to be a part of the squad as vice-captain for the fourth and the fifth T20I. Iyer was a part of India's squad that finished as runners-up at the recently held ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series between the hosts and Australia is 2-1 in favour of the former at the moment. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side had a golden opportunity to clinch the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday but a record-ton by Glenn Maxwell helped the visitors clinch the contest by five wickets.

Maxwell took the Indian bowlers to task and made them look fairly ordinary in the 3rd T20I. India's death bowling weakness was exposed by Maxwell as he targeted all the Indian pacers and didn't let them have any breathing space.

The defeat in the third T20I has certainly left the Indian think tank to devise a better bowling plan ahead of the game in Raipur. India also missed the services of pacer Mukesh Kumar in Guwahati as he was unavailable for selection due to his wedding festivities.

Mukesh was immaculate in terms of landing his yorkers in the first T20I and played a crucial role in restricting the Aussies to 208. The Aussie batters seemed cruising towards a total in excess of 225 at one stage but Mukesh (none for 29) limited their scoring rate which proved crucial as India marginally got over the line in the cliffhanger.

