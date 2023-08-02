India vs West Indies T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings IST, live streaming and telecast

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be up against West Indies in a five-match T20I series

The Test matches and ODIs are done and it's time for the slam-bang, short-format T20 internationals between India and West Indies. The two teams will be playing five T20Is in the Caribbean and the United States of America starting Thursday, August 3 in Trinidad where the ODI series decider was played a day ago. The series might not have much significance in the short-term perspective, however, in the larger scheme of things it could be a start for both teams to look at their options ahead of the T20 World Cup 12 months more now in this very nation.

India have given chances to the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in the squad and could be in line to play for the first time for the national side while the West Indies will be hoping to build a squad they can play consistently for a year after having won the T20I series against South Africa earlier this year under Rovman Powell.

Here's all you need to know about the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies-

Full Schedule

1st T20I - Thursday, August 3, Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

2nd T20I - Sunday, August 6, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3rd T20I - Tuesday, August 8, Providence Stadium, Guyana

4th T20I - Saturday, August 12, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

5th T20I - Sunday, August 13, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

Live streaming and telecast

All five matches in the series will have an 8 PM IST start. The matches will have a live broadcast on DD Sports Free Dish channel and the live streaming of the series will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free, The India-West Indies T20I matches can also be watched on the Fancode app and website.

