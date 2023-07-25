India vs West Indies ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings IST, live streaming and telecast details

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER India will take on West India in a three-match ODI series starting July 27.

Team India will be up against West Indies in a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of a two-Test assignment which ended in the visitors' favour 1-0. The series will be the beginning of Team India's elaborate build-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Even though the performances in the series might not count for much since West Indies are coming off losses against Scotland, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe having failed to qualify for the World Cup, the visitors will be looking to try out a couple of players and see if they can be in the probable of 20 for the tournament.

The likes of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik are set to get an elongated run in the series with players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah injured and Mohammed Shami rested. Ishan Kishan hasn't set the stage on fire since his double hundred against Bangladesh and with Shubman Gill set to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, it is a golden opportunity for Samson to play a couple of big knocks. On the other hand, West Indies have recalled a few white-ball stars for the series and will be looking to challenge the Indian team with all their might.

Full Schedule

1st ODI - July 27, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

2nd ODI - July 29, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

3rd ODI - August 1, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (w/c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Live streaming and telecast

All three matches of the ODI series will begin at 7 PM IST. The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be live broadcasted through DD Sports on TV free to air while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website. JioCinema is also an official streaming partner for the series.

