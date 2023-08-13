India vs West Indies 5th T20I: From Pitch reports to records, all you need to know about Lauderhill

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Cricket Team players

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: After registering a dominant win over West Indies in the 4th T20I of the series, India stand neck-to-neck with West Indies with the series scoreline reading 2-2. Hardik Pandya's men cruised to a comfortable win in the 4th T20I in Lauderhill with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal starring for the visitors. West Indies struggled in the start with the bat but Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer took the hosts to a competitive 178.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, a three-wicket haul on a high-scoring pitch. Kuldeep Yadav found success too with two scalps to his name. In reply, India were in the driver's seat after the end of the powerplay, when Gill and Jaiswal took the visitors to 66. A 165-run opening stand was broken by Romario Shepherd but India registered a nine-wicket win in 17 overs.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Pitch report

The 5th T20I is set to be played at the same venue where the 4th one was held. Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the series decider. The venue is a belter of a batting track. There have been ten 175+ totals (including the IND vs WI 4th T20I) out of 15 T20I games played at the venue. The average first innings score is 165, which comes down to 127 in the second.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground Numbers Game

Basic stats

Total T20I matches - 15

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores - 165

Average 2nd Inns scores - 127

Highest and Lowest totals stats

Highest total recorded - 245/6 (20 Ov) by WI vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 81/10 (17.3 Ov) by NZ vs SL

Highest score chased - 98/6 (17.2 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 120/7 (20 Ov) by NZ vs SL

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

India Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

Latest Cricket News