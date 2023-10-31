Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
  5. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India's ODI record at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

The Men in Blue are coming into the contest against the Lankan Lions on the back of a six-match winning streak. They defeated England in their previous contest by 100 runs while playing at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023
Indian players (left) and Sri Lankan players (right)
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian players (left) and Sri Lankan players (right).

India are all set to lock horns with the Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. India seem firm favourites to win the contest as they are going through a purple patch in the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue's juggernaut has steamrolled six opponents already and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon. This will be the first meeting between the two Asian giants following India's convincing 10-wicket win over the 1996 World Cup winners in the summit clash of the recently concluded Asia Cup.

India have a decent ODI record at the Wanhede Stadium. The two-time ODI World Cup champions have won 11 out of the 20 matches that they have played at the venue and lost nine fixtures. The last time the Indian team played an ODI on the ground was back in March against Australia and the Rohit Sharma-led side had defeated the Aussies by five wickets.

India's ODI record at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Team Team Winner Margin Date
India  Sri Lanka India 10 runs January 17, 1987
India Zimbabwe India  8 wickets October 17, 1987
India England England
35 runs
November 5, 1987
India West Indies West Indies 8 wickets October 30, 1989
India West Indies India
8 runs
October 20, 1994
India Australia Australia 16 runs
February 27, 1996
India South Africa India
35 runs
November 6, 1996
India South Africa India 74 runs December 14, 1996
India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
5 wickets
May 17, 1997
India Bangladesh India
5 wickets
May 25, 1998
India England England
5 runs
February 3, 2002
India Australia Australia
77 runs
November 1, 2003
India South Africa India
5 wickets
November 28, 2005
India  Australia India 2 wickets October 17, 2007
India Sri Lanka India
6 wickets
 April 2, 2011
India England India
6 wickets
October 23, 2011
India South Africa South Africa
214 runs
October 25, 2015
India New Zealand New Zealand
6 wickets
October 22, 2017
India Australia Australia
10 wickets
January 14, 2020
India Australia India
5 wickets
March 17, 2023
 

