IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India's ODI record at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

India are all set to lock horns with the Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. India seem firm favourites to win the contest as they are going through a purple patch in the marquee tournament.
The Men in Blue's juggernaut has steamrolled six opponents already and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon. This will be the first meeting between the two Asian giants following India's convincing 10-wicket win over the 1996 World Cup winners in the summit clash of the recently concluded Asia Cup.
India have a decent ODI record at the Wanhede Stadium. The two-time ODI World Cup champions have won 11 out of the 20 matches that they have played at the venue and lost nine fixtures. The last time the Indian team played an ODI on the ground was back in March against Australia and the Rohit Sharma-led side had defeated the Aussies by five wickets.
India's ODI record at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Team
|Team
|Winner
|Margin
|Date
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|10 runs
|January 17, 1987
|India
|Zimbabwe
|India
|8 wickets
|October 17, 1987
|India
|England
|England
|
35 runs
|
November 5, 1987
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|8 wickets
|October 30, 1989
|India
|West Indies
|India
|
8 runs
|
October 20, 1994
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|16 runs
|
February 27, 1996
|India
|South Africa
|India
|
35 runs
|
November 6, 1996
|India
|South Africa
|India
|74 runs
|December 14, 1996
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|
5 wickets
|
May 17, 1997
|India
|Bangladesh
|India
|
5 wickets
|
May 25, 1998
|India
|England
|England
|
5 runs
|
February 3, 2002
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|
77 runs
|
November 1, 2003
|India
|South Africa
|India
|
5 wickets
|
November 28, 2005
|India
|Australia
|India
|2 wickets
|October 17, 2007
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|
6 wickets
|April 2, 2011
|India
|England
|India
|
6 wickets
|
October 23, 2011
|India
|South Africa
|South Africa
|
214 runs
|
October 25, 2015
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|
6 wickets
|
October 22, 2017
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|
10 wickets
|
January 14, 2020
|India
|Australia
|India
|
5 wickets
|
March 17, 2023