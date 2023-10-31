IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India's ODI record at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian players (left) and Sri Lankan players (right).

India are all set to lock horns with the Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. India seem firm favourites to win the contest as they are going through a purple patch in the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue's juggernaut has steamrolled six opponents already and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon. This will be the first meeting between the two Asian giants following India's convincing 10-wicket win over the 1996 World Cup winners in the summit clash of the recently concluded Asia Cup.

India have a decent ODI record at the Wanhede Stadium. The two-time ODI World Cup champions have won 11 out of the 20 matches that they have played at the venue and lost nine fixtures. The last time the Indian team played an ODI on the ground was back in March against Australia and the Rohit Sharma-led side had defeated the Aussies by five wickets.

India's ODI record at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Team Team Winner Margin Date India Sri Lanka India 10 runs January 17, 1987 India Zimbabwe India 8 wickets October 17, 1987 India England England 35 runs November 5, 1987 India West Indies West Indies 8 wickets October 30, 1989 India West Indies India 8 runs October 20, 1994 India Australia Australia 16 runs February 27, 1996 India South Africa India 35 runs November 6, 1996 India South Africa India 74 runs December 14, 1996 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 5 wickets May 17, 1997 India Bangladesh India 5 wickets May 25, 1998 India England England 5 runs February 3, 2002 India Australia Australia 77 runs November 1, 2003 India South Africa India 5 wickets November 28, 2005 India Australia India 2 wickets October 17, 2007 India Sri Lanka India 6 wickets April 2, 2011 India England India 6 wickets October 23, 2011 India South Africa South Africa 214 runs October 25, 2015 India New Zealand New Zealand 6 wickets October 22, 2017 India Australia Australia 10 wickets January 14, 2020 India Australia India 5 wickets March 17, 2023

