Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I: Watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIVSL vs IND Live Streaming: After securing the ODI series 2-1, the Indian white-ball contingent, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will shift its focus towards the T20 format. India are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, starting with the series opener on Sunday in Colombo. Along with the series win, the Indian team management will be looking to promote a few youngsters to set before the T20 World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid might give nod to Varun Chakravarthy or Devdutt Padikkal to change things up in the second leg of the white-ball series.
The Sri Lankan affair will be India's last T20I assignment before the T20 showpiece in the UAE. India's defeat in the final ODI on Friday may have given the Sri Lankans confidence but skipper Shikhar Dhawan will bank on his team's "amazing environment". Marshalling a fresh-faced squad, Dhawan has full faith in the youngsters to deliver a stellar show against the hosts. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I. You can watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I start?
Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I starts at 8 PM.
When is Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I will take place on July 25 in Colombo.
How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I?
You can watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I?
Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX SD/HD and Sony TEN SD/HD.
What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I?
India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.