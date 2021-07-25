Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's team members

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I: Watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

After securing the ODI series 2-1, the Indian white-ball contingent, led by Shikhar Dhawan , will shift its focus towards the T20 format. India are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, starting with the series opener on Sunday in Colombo. Along with the series win, the Indian team management will be looking to promote a few youngsters to set before the T20 World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid might give nod to Varun Chakravarthy or Devdutt Padikkal to change things up in the second leg of the white-ball series.

The Sri Lankan affair will be India's last T20I assignment before the T20 showpiece in the UAE. India's defeat in the final ODI on Friday may have given the Sri Lankans confidence but skipper Shikhar Dhawan will bank on his team's "amazing environment". Marshalling a fresh-faced squad, Dhawan has full faith in the youngsters to deliver a stellar show against the hosts. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I. You can watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.

Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I: Watch SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV