India vs South Africa Weather Forecast: Will rain act as dampener in top of table clash?

The top-of-the-table clash is finally here as India are all set to take on South Africa in the 37th match of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 6.

The Men in Blue are yet to concede a match in the tournament whereas South Africa have endured a solitary loss which came while playing against Netherlands in Dharamsala. Both teams are fairly balanced and have the personnel who can win the game for them on Sunday.

Though both teams have already qualified for the semis, a win at Eden Gardens will help in gaining a psychological advantage over the other in case they happen to meet each other in the knockout stage.

Eden has already played host to two games in the showpiece event i.e. Netherlands vs Bangladesh and Bangladesh vs Pakistan. Therefore, this will be the third fixture at the venue.

There are a lot of talks about how the weather forecast is going to be on the day of the fixture. As per weather.com, there is only a 10% chance of rain in Kolkata on Sunday, hence, one can expect a full 50-overs per side contest.

However, with the humidity expected to hover between 60 to 70%, that might turn out to be a slight challenge for both teams.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna

Support Staff:

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip

South Africa squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Support staff:

Rob Walter, Jean-Paul Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt

