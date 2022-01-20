Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant (wkt) of India during the 1st ODI of the series.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa Live Online, TV

In the three-match ODI series, India will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI starting on 21st January at Boland park, Paarl. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Friday (January 21).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.